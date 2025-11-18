Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ALX Oncology To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-11-18 11:01:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives, today announced that ALX Oncology leadership will participate in both the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London and Piper Sandler 37th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

The details of the meetings are as follows:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Time: 11:30 AM GMT / 6:30 AM EST
Location: London, UK
Webcast link: Available here

Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Time: 9:30 AM EST
Location: New York, NY
Webcast link: Available her

The webcasts of the Jefferies London and Piper Sandler fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology's website at under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat dates.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology's second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and entered the clinic in a Phase 1 trial in August 2025. More information is available at and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
...

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown Healthcare Communications
...
(917) 519-9577


