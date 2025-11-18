Sysco Partners With The MICHELIN Guide For The 2025 Northeast Cities Ceremony In Philadelphia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation, the official wholesale food distributor for the prestigious 2025 MICHELIN Guide Northeast Cities Ceremony, is honored to partner to announce the Northeast Cities recipients of Michelin's coveted stars.

This partnership will be celebrated at the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Northeast Cities Ceremony in Philadelphia on November 18, which will showcase Sysco's high-quality, premium products and culinary expertise.

The MICHELIN Guide is renowned for its coveted ratings and in-depth reviews of restaurants worldwide, representing the pinnacle of gastronomic achievement. At the November 18 ceremony, MICHELIN will announce restaurants to be included in the Northeast Cities guide which covers New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and, for the first time, Boston and Philadelphia.

“We are excited to partner with the MICHELIN Guide to honor chefs whose extraordinary culinary achievements bring families together, create lifelong memories and experiences, helping to create new memories and experiences for families around this great city and the world,” said Sysco Central Pennsylvania Region President Chuck Dunn.

“Seeing some of our customers reach this great pinnacle of culinary excellence is a privilege, and we are delighted to join and support them as they celebrate this achievement,” Dunn added.

Sysco provides the foodservice community a broad assortment of industry-leading products – from local artisans to global delicacies – as well as innovative solutions to elevate menu concepts so chefs stand out in an ever-evolving culinary landscape.

As part of this partnership, Dunn will present the MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award at the November 18 ceremony. This award celebrates the vital role emerging culinary talent plays in shaping the industry's future.

“It is a privilege to celebrate the next generation of chefs and the new flavors, traditions and memories they will usher into the world as they pursue their culinary journey,” Dunn said.“Sysco is committed to nurturing these rising stars, and providing them with innovative solutions, quality products and expert support so they can create inspirational, ground-breaking recipes and menus.”

Sysco has been partnering with the MICHELIN Guide since November 2024 at the inaugural ceremony celebrating Texas chefs.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 339 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025.

As the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

