Bengal: Afghan National With Fake Indian Passport Arrested At Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) An Afghan national with a fake Indian passport was arrested at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport on Tuesday in West Bengal.

According to the police, a lookout notice was issued in his name in Afghanistan. The man was trying to flee abroad via India. The police, however, caught him red-handed.

An official said that appropriate action is being taken against him as per the law.

The police said that the man, who has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, had entered India from Afghanistan with a fake passport.

“He camped in the Bowbazar area of ​​central Kolkata for some time. He was caught on his way to Kuala Lumpur from Kolkata,” he said.

The official informed that Wasim is a resident of Lashkargarh in Kabul.

“There, a lookout notice was issued against him under the name AB Wahab. He escaped from Afghanistan and entered India with a fake passport,” he said.

The official said that after his arrest, two passports were recovered from him.

“One in the name of Nasir Ahmed, which is an Afghan passport. The other is an Indian passport, on which his name is Nasir Khan,” he said.

The official said that it is not yet known why there is a lookout notice against him in Afghanistan.

“An investigation has started in the case. We are trying to find out what his purpose was in entering India, what he was doing here till now and who he was in contact with. Everything is being investigated. We are exploring all possible angles," said a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

The arrest comes in the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of West Bengal's electoral rolls by the Election Commission.

A large number of people are living in India illegally and are in fear of being exposed as a result of the SIR exercise.