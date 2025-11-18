Bengal Guv Files Suit Against Kalyan Banerjee Over Raj Bhavan Weapon Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has filed a suit at Calcutta High Court against four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Kalyan Banerjee, over his remarks that arms and ammunition were being distributed from the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Sources said that the suit has been filed on behalf of the office of the Governor by the officer-on-special duty (OSD).

They said that in the suit, it had been argued that the comments not only tarnished the dignity of the chair of the Governor but also had elements of creating confusion that would ultimately lead to social chaos.

The controversy started on Saturday when Banerjee, while interacting with the media persons, alleged that the Raj Bhavan was giving shelter to“criminals” of the BJP.

The Trinamool MP also claimed that the Governor should first stop giving shelter to criminals and distributing arms and ammunition to them to kill Trinamool Congress workers.

“As long as an incompetent Governor like you remains, as long as a BJP-servant Governor remains, you will never see anything good happening in West Bengal,” Kalyan Banerjee said on Saturday.

The Governor described the allegation as“inflammatory, explosive and irresponsible” and also cautioned of strong legal actions on his part.

He also demanded an unconditional apology from Kalyan Banerjee if his allegations made publicly are untrue.

On Monday, the Governor also initiated a joint search and combing operation within the premises of Raj Bhavan in central Kolkata to check whether the allegations floated by the four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member were true or not.

After nothing surfaced following the joint combing operations, the Governor threatened to approach the legal way against Banerjee, and finally, on Tuesday, a suit was filed in the matter at the Calcutta High Court by the office of the Governor.