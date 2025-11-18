Coastal Heritage Society Opens New STEAM Center At Savannah Children's Museum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savannah, GA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Coastal Heritage Society celebrated the grand opening of the new STEAM Center at Savannah Children's Museum with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city and county dignitaries, community leaders, and local educators.

The featured exhibition,“Numbers in Nature,” blends science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics to spark curiosity in visitors of all ages. This immersive experience offers hands-on activities and interactive exhibits that reveal the hidden patterns that surround us every day.“Numbers in Nature” also invites guests to discover symmetry, reflection, and illusions as they navigate an incredible 1,800-square-foot Mirror Maze.

“We are so excited to officially open the new STEAM Center and 'Numbers in Nature' to the community. Coastal Heritage Society is proud to provide an indoor space at Savannah Children's Museum for students, locals, and visitors to explore the world around them,” said Nora Fleming Lee, CEO of Coastal Heritage Society.“We are deeply grateful to the City of Savannah for helping bring this vision to life. Thank you to Colonial Group, Inc., the Lesher Family Foundation, Malcolm and Julia Butler, and our other donors for their partnership and support of our mission of education and preservation.”

The STEAM Center resides in a building originally constructed in 1925 as the Storehouse for the Central of Georgia Railway, a fitting home as a former steam locomotive repair facility. Major renovations were completed to prepare for this expansion, including a new roof, updated systems, a dedicated classroom space, and the preservation of many original architectural elements. This marks an exciting new chapter at Savannah Children's Museum and the beginning of a larger plan to expand the museum's offerings to the community.

Coastal Heritage Society's dollar-for-dollar matching campaign for the STEAM Center runs through the end of November through the generous support of a donor. Funds raised will help maintain the 100-year-old historic industrial building, deliver educational programming, and support the STEAM Center's first year of operations. The deadline to donate is November 30. To contribute to the campaign and see your donation double, please visit .

