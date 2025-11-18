Digital Wealth Partners Names Erin Friez Chairman of the Board and President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Wealth Partners has announced that Erin Friez will join as Chairman of the Board and President, working alongside CEO Max Kahn to lead the firm's next phase of growth.

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners has announced that Erin Friez will join as Chairman of the Board and President, working alongside CEO Max Kahn to lead the firm's next phase of growth.









This isn't the first time Friez and Kahn have built something together. Kahn served as Director of Strategy at both Digital Asset Research and YieldX while Friez led operations and legal at those same firms. At DAR, Friez co-founded the company and drove partnerships with Bloomberg, Chainlink, and FTSE Russell. She built the methodology that separated real trading from market manipulation, work that regulators cited when they wrote guidance on virtual currency listings. At YieldX, she ran digital assets and legal through the company's sale to FNZ Group. Kahn handled strategy, institutional partnerships, and compliance at both shops. They know how each other thinks.

Friez brings fifteen years of building at the intersection of law, finance, and crypto. She started as a solo attorney in Pittsburgh before her career led to co-founding DAR back when most institutions still treated digital assets like radioactive material. She made a career out of translating blockchain chaos into something banks and asset managers could actually use. At London Stock Exchange Group, she worked on crypto index products for FTSE Russell. At PNC Asset Management, she pushed a major regional bank into digital assets. Most recently, as COO at Digital Ascension Group, she directs operations for the prominent fintech & digital asset focused family office.

A West Virginia Wesleyan undergrad, Friez graduated from University of Pittsburgh Law School and gained Pennsylvania bar admission in 2011. She practiced employment law before shifting to corporate work, M&A, and eventually the regulatory minefield of digital assets. Beyond just understanding compliance frameworks, she's authored them and organizations like NYDFS called her when they needed input on listing standards.

"Erin understands how to build institutional infrastructure in a space that moves too fast for most traditional players," Kahn said. "We scaled two companies together before this. She knows what works and what doesn't when you're trying to bring real money into crypto."

Digital Wealth Partners operates as a registered investment advisory firm specializing in digital asset strategies for wealth managers and institutional clients. The firm launched client operations in late 2024 and has been scaling since. Kahn became CEO in July 2025. Adding Friez to the leadership team signals the firm's push to capture market share as digital assets move from speculative bets to portfolio staples.

Friez's track record is about getting serious money comfortable with an asset class that still scares most compliance officers. She's advised on smart contract audits, built risk models that satisfied bank regulators, and structured products that blend traditional fixed income with tokenized assets. She's spoken at Nasdaq panels, written about data integrity, and fielded questions from large institutions on why clean pricing matters for institutional adoption.

"The team at Digital Wealth Partners are solving the right problem," Friez said. "Financial advisors need tools and support to serve clients who want crypto exposure without gambling. That takes legal expertise, solid operational standards and products that actually work in a regulated environment. We built that playbook together before & now we're doing it at scale."

The digital asset space is past its Wild West phase. Firms that survive the next decade won't be the loudest; they'll be the ones that built real infrastructure. Friez and Kahn have done this twice. Digital Wealth Partners is confident they can do it again.





