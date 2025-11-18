Sarah Scott Named To Business Insurance's“Women To Watch” List For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scott recognized for improving patient care and advancing innovation in workers' compensation at CorVel

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation is proud to announce that Sarah Scott, Executive Vice President of Product and Corporate Services, has been named to Business Insurance 's prestigious“Women to Watch” list for 2025. Now celebrating its 20th year, the award honors women who have achieved extraordinary success in insurance and risk management through leadership, innovation, and mentorship.

A 26-year veteran of CorVel, Scott has played a pivotal role in advancing the Company's product innovation, clinical integration, and digital transformation initiatives. In her current role, she oversees the development and evolution of CorVel's entire product portfolio, ensuring the organization continues to deliver innovative solutions that create value and meet the evolving needs of its partners.

As a registered nurse, Sarah began her career as a nurse case manager. Her combination of clinical insight and business acumen has helped shape CorVel's data-driven approach to improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Today, she is spearheading initiatives to integrate generative AI across CorVel's product suite, enabling faster, smarter decision-making while enhancing results for injured workers and ensuring responsible innovation. She is modernizing services and leveraging data-driven insights to anticipate trends and proactively address emerging challenges.

“Sarah's leadership style, focused on adding value and driving strong performance, motivates her teams to think creatively, execute with precision, and consistently deliver meaningful impact across the organization,” said Michael Combs, CorVel's President and CEO.“Her work continues to strengthen CorVel's position in the marketplace and enhance the support we provide for our partners and the people we serve.”

“This recognition is truly a reflection of the incredible team I work with every day,” Scott said.“Together, we're advancing the future of our industry through technology that enhances-not replaces-the human connection at the heart of recovery.”

Business Insurance will honor all 2025 Women to Watch recipients in its December issue.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers' compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company's control, all of which are subject to change Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's services and the Company's continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company's product offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan

Phone: 949-851-1473

