Level 3 Construction Reaches Major Milestones At La Costa Family Apartments In Carlsbad

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, today announced it has reached major construction milestones at the La Costa Family Apartments, a $5.8-million affordable housing development it is building in Carlsbad. The community's façade and roof are complete, as is all plumbing and electrical work. Interior construction is approximately 75 percent complete, marking steady progress toward project completion.

Built in partnership with MirKa Investments, LLC, a proven leader in the development and management of affordable multifamily housing communities throughout California, La Costa Family Apartments is a 19-unit Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) development. It is located at the intersection of La Costa Avenue and Camino de las Coches and sits adjacent to The Nest at La Costa, a market-rate neighborhood by Woodside Homes. Once finished, La Costa Family Apartments will offer one-to-three-bedroom rental apartments restricted to general households with incomes of 30, 50, 60, and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) or below.

“With the exterior complete and interior finishes well underway, the La Costa Family Apartments are quickly becoming a model for what affordable housing in Carlsbad should look like,” said Kursat Misirlioglu, chief executive officer of MirKa Investments.“Our goal has always been to create housing that uplifts residents and enhances the neighborhoods around it. Level 3 Construction has translated that vision into reality - delivering not just on schedule and budget, but with a level of quality and care that sets a new benchmark for affordable housing development in North County San Diego.”

Level 3 Construction's President and CEO Ian Mahon, added:“This project exemplifies how thoughtful, well-built affordable housing can transform neighborhoods and lives. We're proud to play a role in addressing the housing challenges facing San Diego County by delivering projects that combine efficiency, craftsmanship, and heart. Every element of the La Costa Family Apartments - from design to materials to execution - reflects our belief that affordable housing should be indistinguishable in quality and beauty from any other community in Southern California.”

About La Costa Family Apartments

La Costa Family Apartments is Level 3 Construction's second affordable housing collaboration with MirKa Investments. The first project, South River Village, is a 43-unit community of one-to-three-bedroom rental apartments located in Oceanside that began welcoming residents this past summer. Level 3 Construction is on track to complete La Costa Family Apartments in Spring 2026. For ongoing updates, follow Level 3 Construction on social media @level3construction or visit level3construction.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California.

About MirKa Investment, LLC

MirKa Investments, LLC is a proven leader in developing and managing affordable multifamily housing communities throughout California. With 16 successfully closed projects and 21 more in various stages of development, MirKa continues to demonstrate unparalleled expertise in creating sustainable housing solutions. MirKa's track record of success reflects its unwavering commitment to creating inclusive communities where residents can truly thrive.

