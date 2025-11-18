Award-Winning Historical Western The Dog Bite Murders Expands Theatrical Run Following Arizona Premiere

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-Winning Western“The Dog Bite Murders” Inspired by Real Events Sells Out Globe

Official Poster

Following a triumphant opening engagement that earned an extended showing at Hollis Cinemas in Globe, Arizona, the acclaimed historical Western drama The Dog Bite Murders is expanding to additional theaters across the state and beyond.

Directed by Clint Clarkson and Gregory Shoemaker, the film has earned early acclaim for its powerful storytelling and historical authenticity, boasting an impressive 9.3/10 rating on IMDb. The 109-minute drama transports viewers to the Arizona Territory during the tumultuous era of 1910–1914, exploring themes of frontier justice, and the pursuit of truth in America's Old West. The film also features an original score whose work adds emotional depth and atmosphere to the story.

A Story Ripped from History

The Dog Bite Murders dramatizes actual events that captured nationwide attention during Woodrow Wilson's presidency. The film follows two U.S. Army deserters accused of brutally murdering two hunters on the Apache Reservation-killings that ignited public outrage and calls for swift vigilante justice.

At the heart of the story stands a tenacious defense attorney who risks his career,and sanity to expose the truth behind what began as a seemingly trivial dispute over a dog that escalated into deadly chaos. As he battles biased witnesses, and public fury, the lawyer confronts the era's systemic injustices and the human cost of unchecked power.

It was the final film role of nearly a hundred for beloved film actor, Michael Harrelson, RIP, a bayou born, longtime Phoenix based actor who plays the pivotal role of defense attorney Thomas Flannigan.

" All this mess over a damn dog," the film's tagline provocatively asks, capturing both the absurdity and tragedy at the center of this historical case that once involved a stay of execution by President Wilson himself.

Authentic Arizona Production

Shot primarily on location in Globe, The Dog Bite Murders brings unprecedented authenticity to the screen by filming in several actual historic locations tied to the true story, including the town's 1910 Jail and Courthouse (Cobre Valley Center for the Arts). This commitment to historical accuracy, combined with heartfelt performances from stars Dexter Masland, Scott Bailey, Gregory Shoemaker, and Michael Harrelson, has resonated powerfully with audiences.

"The response from Arizona audiences has been overwhelming," said Clint Clarkson. "Their enthusiasm has underscored the importance of bringing locally rooted stories to theaters and has given us tremendous momentum for expansion."

Award Winning Film Score

The film features an original score by composer J Ryan Kern that has received positive notice, including winning Best Score at the IFS Film Festival. Audience and early reviewer feedback often praises the music for enhancing the suspenseful, period-appropriate atmosphere of this frontier justice story. Comments highlight it as "impressive" and contributing to the film's intriguing historical feel.

Upcoming Theatrical Engagements

Payson, Arizona

Sawmill Theatres

December 5-11, 2025

Show Low, Arizona

WME Village 8

January 23-29, 2026

Additional cities and dates will be announced as the theatrical run continues to expand. Independent cinemas and regional theater partners interested in booking the film are encouraged to reach out.

Critical Acclaim and Audience Appeal

For fans of character-driven Westerns, The Dog Bite Murders offers a compelling blend of historical drama and moral complexity. The film doesn't shy away from the era's violence and prejudices, instead confronting them head-on while honoring both the victims and the accused in this controversial case.

The production represents a triumph for independent filmmaking, delivering emotionally resonant storytelling on a modest budget while maintaining the production values and narrative depth of much larger productions.

Booking Information

Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes

Genre: Western Drama

Rating: Strong historical themes, period violence





Promotional assets including film stills, the official trailer, and complete media kits are available upon request.





Pepper Anne Shoemaker posing out front of Hollis Cinemas in Globe, Arizona

PRESS INQUIRIES & THEATER BOOKING

The Dog Bite Murders IMDb

