Americans Are More Anxious Than Last Year About The Upcoming Holidays Health Care And The Economy Also Major Concerns For Many

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we head toward the year's end, Americans are more anxious about the holidays than last year, according to the latest APA Healthy Minds Poll. Among U.S. adults, 41% say they anticipate more stress related to the holidays this year than last year, a notable increase over 2024 (28%) and 2023 (29%). Younger adults are more likely than older adults to anticipate more stress this year (49% of 18 to 34-year-olds, versus 27% of those 65+).

However, people are also more likely to say the holidays have a positive impact on their mental health compared to the past couple of years (44% in 2025 versus 38% in 2024 and 2023). Only one in five (21%) say the holidays have a negative impact on mental health.

As in past years, when those polled were asked to select among a list of options that they were most looking forward to this season, seeing family and friends topped the list (61%). They are also looking forward to eating good food (53%) and giving and receiving gifts (31%). About one in four adults said they were looking forward to decorating their home, preparing holiday meals, and taking time off.

Among the holiday-related concerns identified, nearly half of adults (48%) said they are worried about missing someone or grief, and 46% said they are worried about affording or finding holiday gifts. Nearly one in three adults is worried about dealing with challenging family dynamics (32%) or being lonely (31%).

"While many enjoy the holidays, this is a time of year that can be fraught with stress for some, driven by various circumstances such as finances, family relations, and grief,” said APA President Theresa Miskimen Rivera, M.D.“It is important to remember that in stressful times, sometimes the best gift we can give ourselves and our loved ones is living in the moment and being mindful of nurturing our personal connections.”

The Economy Continues to Be the Greatest Overall Concern

Looking at current events, compared to APA polling throughout 2025, the economy continues to be the top source of anxiety for U.S. adults, with 75% saying they are very or somewhat anxious about it (44% very anxious).

Health care is also an important concern for more than two-thirds of adults (71% somewhat or very anxious; 39% very anxious). More women than men are anxious about health care (43% versus 35% very anxious), and older adults are more anxious than younger adults (43% of those 64+ versus 36% of those aged 18 to 34).

Other issues causing concern to more than half of US adults (somewhat or very much anxious) include:



Political tensions 65%

Gun violence 64%

Hate speech/hate crimes 63%

International conflict 58% ICE raids/deportation 52%

These results were drawn from the APA Healthy Minds Poll, which was fielded by Morning Consult Nov. 4-5, 2025, among 2,203 U.S. adults. See past Healthy Minds Polls. For a copy of the survey results, contact ....

