DCPSC And DC Public Library Launch 2025 Winter Ready DC Campaign On December 2

Washington, DC, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission), in partnership with the DC Public Library (DCPL), will kick off the 2025 Winter Ready DC campaign on December 2, 2025. Under the theme,“Stay Warm, Stay Safe, and Stay Smart,” the annual initiative helps District residents prepare for the colder months by providing free weatherization tools, energy-saving resources, and critical safety information to help families stay warm, safe, and comfortable throughout the winter.

From December 2-18, residents can visit participating DC Public Library locations to receive complimentary weatherization items, such as window insulation kits or door draft stoppers, and connect with Commission staff to learn about reducing energy consumption and managing utility costs. Library visitors will also have access to information on utility discount programs and emergency preparedness tips for extreme weather conditions.

“Winter Ready DC empowers every resident to take charge of their energy costs. A well-prepared home not only saves money but also contributes to the District's broader affordability and sustainability goals,” said Commission Chairman Emile C. Thompson.“Through Winter Ready DC, residents can make simple, yet impactful changes to lower energy bills and reduce energy consumption.”

“DC Public Library is dedicated to empowering every resident, and our partnership with the DCPSC is a perfect example,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, executive director of the DC Public Library.“Winter Ready DC ensures that District residents have easy access to the practical tools, resources, and information they need to reduce energy costs and stay safe all winter long.”

The Winter Ready DC campaign emphasizes the Commission's commitment to ensuring that all District residents, particularly seniors, families, and vulnerable populations, have access to the necessary tools and information to stay warm and safe this season.

Residents can view the full event schedule and register to attend here. Registration is encouraged but not required. Weatherization items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Participants must be District residents to qualify.

For more information about Winter Ready DC and other Commission initiatives, visit

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

