Nasal Polyposis Market Research 2025-2035: Precision Medicine, Biologic Expansion, And Combination Regimens Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasal polyposis involves noncancerous growths in the nasal and sinus linings, closely associated with chronic rhinosinusitis. Patients often experience symptoms like congestion, loss of smell, and sinus pressure. The market for nasal polyposis is expanding due to rising chronic rhinosinusitis cases and the adoption of biologic therapies. These treatments target inflammatory pathways, improving patient outcomes. Challenges include high costs and recurrence of polyps post-surgery. Key market segments involve drug delivery forms, therapy classes, and end users, with significant growth potential in personalized treatments and innovative biologics.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasal Polyposis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Delivery Form, Therapy Class, End User, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global nasal polyposis market is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, a condition that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and requires long-term management.

The increasing adoption of biologic therapies, particularly for severe cases unresponsive to conventional treatments, is further fuelling market growth, as these advanced drugs target specific inflammatory pathways to improve outcomes and reduce recurrence. Additionally, growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers, coupled with the wider use of advanced imaging techniques such as CT scans and nasal endoscopy, is enabling earlier diagnosis and more effective treatment planning, thereby expanding the patient pool and treatment demand.

The nasal polyposis market is witnessing key trends such as a growing shift toward minimally invasive endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS), which offers shorter recovery times, reduced complications, and improved patient comfort compared to traditional surgical methods. There is also a rising preference for monoclonal antibody therapies in the management of CRSwNP, driven by their ability to specifically target inflammatory pathways and provide long-lasting symptom relief. Furthermore, the integration of digital tools for symptom tracking and disease management is gaining momentum, enabling patients and clinicians to monitor treatment progress, detect early signs of recurrence, and optimize therapy plans through real-time data.

The nasal polyposis market faces notable challenges, including the high cost and limited accessibility of biologic treatments, which can restrict their use, particularly in low- and middle-income regions. Frequent recurrence of polyps, even after surgical intervention such as endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS), remains a major concern, leading to repeated procedures and increased healthcare costs. Furthermore, treatment options for patients with non-type-2 inflammation are limited, as most current biologic therapies are designed to target type-2 inflammatory pathways, leaving a significant unmet need for effective alternatives in this patient subgroup.

The global nasal polyposis market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies to manage symptoms, reduce polyp recurrence, and improve patient quality of life. Key therapeutic classes include corticosteroids (topical and systemic) for inflammation control, biologics such as dupilumab and omalizumab targeting type-2 inflammatory pathways, and surgical interventions like endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS) for severe or refractory cases. Recent advancements have introduced novel biologics, small molecule inhibitors, and targeted therapies offering more precise, long-lasting symptom relief with improved safety profiles.

Leading pharmaceutical companies are investing in next-generation biologics, combination regimens, and pipeline innovations to enhance efficacy and minimize treatment-related side effects. Precision medicine initiatives, leveraging biomarkers and genomic profiling, are enabling more personalized treatment approaches tailored to inflammatory subtypes. In addition, growing awareness among healthcare providers, advances in diagnostic imaging, and expanding access to biologics in emerging markets are further supporting market expansion, positioning nasal polyposis management for significant therapeutic and technological advancements in the years ahead.

The nasal polyposis market presents significant opportunities, particularly with the expansion of personalized and targeted therapy approaches that tailor treatment to a patient's specific inflammatory profile, improving efficacy and reducing recurrence rates. A growing pipeline of innovative biologic and small molecule drugs is also expected to reshape the treatment landscape, offering more options for patients who do not respond to conventional therapies. Additionally, increasing healthcare investments in ENT specialty care, including advanced diagnostic tools and surgical technologies, are enhancing treatment accessibility and quality, creating a favourable environment for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Nasal Polyposis Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.3.1 U.S.

1.3.2 Germany

1.3.3 U.K.

1.3.4 China

1.3.5 Japan

1.3.6 Rest-of-the-World

1.4 Pricing Analysis

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

2. Global Nasal Polyposis Market (by Delivery Form), $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 Intranasal Delivery

2.1.1 Nasal Sprays

2.1.2 Nasal Drops

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Implant-Based Delivery

2.3 Oral Delivery

2.4 Injectable / Biologic Delivery

2.5 Other Delivery Formats

3. Global Nasal Polyposis Market (by Therapy Class), $Million, 2024-2035

3.1 Pharmacological

3.1.1 Pharmacotherapy

3.1.1.1 Intranasal Corticosteroids

3.1.1.2 Oral Corticosteroids

3.1.1.3 Topical/Oral Antibiotics

3.1.1.4 Adjunct Therapies

3.1.2 Biologic Therapies

3.2 Non-Pharmacological

3.2.1 Surgical & Device-Based Interventions

3.2.1.1 Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)

3.2.1.2 Steroid-Eluting Implants/Stents

3.2.1.3 Balloon Sinuplasty & Other Minimally Invasive Devices

4. Global Nasal Polyposis Market (by End User), $Million, 2024-2035

4.1 Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

4.2 ENT & Allergy Clinics

4.3 Others

5. Global Nasal Polyposis Market (by Region), $Million, 2024-2035

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Key Findings

5.1.2 Market Dynamics

5.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.1.3.1 North America Nasal Polyposis Market, by Country

5.1.3.1.1 U.S.

5.1.3.1.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.3.1.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.1.3.1.2 Canada

5.1.3.1.2.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.3.1.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.4 Latin America

5.5 Middle East and Africa

6. Nasal Polyposis Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

6.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

6.1.1 Funding Activities

6.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.1.3 Regulatory Approvals and Product Launches

6.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Product Portfolio

6.2.3 Target Customers/End Users

6.2.4 Analyst View



Sanofi

GSK plc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

NeilMed Pharmaceuticals Inc

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences Corporation Perrigo Company plc

