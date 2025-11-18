Workhorse Shareholders: The Time To Vote For The Motiv Transaction Is NOW

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Submit Your Vote in Advance of November 25, 2025, Annual Meeting

Visit VoteWKHS for Information on How to Vote

CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or“the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today reminded Workhorse shareholders to vote FOR its transaction with Motiv, as well as the other proposals, in connection with the upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“Annual Meeting”). Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2025, are entitled to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for November 25, 2025.

Shareholders who have not already submitted their vote are encouraged to do so before the Annual Meeting, and can visit for more information on how to vote.

Workhorse mailed the following letter to shareholders:

Dear Workhorse Shareholders,

The deadline to submit your vote is approaching fast. If you haven't voted yet, get your vote in today FOR the Workhorse-Motiv transaction.

To complete the transaction and enable Workhorse shareholders to have the opportunity to participate in the potential upside of a leader in the medium-duty EV commercial vehicle market, we need to reach quorum for our meeting. Shareholders that have already voted are strongly supporting the transaction. Help us get to quorum so we can bring the benefits of the transaction to you: get your vote in TODAY.

Don't miss out! If Workhorse shareholders do not get their votes in, the transaction with Motiv will not close and Workhorse will have to pursue a standalone path, including a potential restructuring that would likely result in your Workhorse investment having little or no value.

Voting is easy and only takes a few minutes. You can vote today FOR all proposals by:







Voting online before the meeting at



Attending the Workhorse Annual Meeting virtually on November 25, 2025



Voting online during the meeting at Completing, signing, dating, and returning a proxy card to the mailing address provided

If you are a beneficial owner of shares of Workhorse Common Stock, please refer to the vote

instruction form provided by your broker, bank, or nominee.

VOTE TODAY

Your vote is very important. It does not matter how many shares you own. Our Annual Meeting is scheduled for November 25, 2025. The deadline to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting is 11:59 pm ET on November 24.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2025, will be entitled to vote at the meeting. If you have previously voted, there is nothing further you need to do.

Vote today by proxy card, online or by phone. For more information and additional materials visit

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company's best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, among other things, statements regarding the proposed Merger and other transactions described herein, future events, plans and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions, the anticipated impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's business and future financial and operating results, the expected amount and timing of synergies from the proposed transaction, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other aspects of either company's operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. Some of these statements may be identified by the use of the words“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“estimated”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“targets”,“projects”,“contemplates”,“predicts”,“potential”,“continue”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Workhorse as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties could give rise to a delay in or the failure to consummate the Merger or the other transactions described herein (collectively, the“Transactions”). Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include the outcome of continuing discussions between the Workhorse and Motiv with respect to the Transactions, including the possibility that the parties may terminate certain of the Transactions or that the terms of certain of the Transactions may change; our ability to consummate the Transactions or achieve the expected synergies and/or efficiencies; potential regulatory delays; the industry and market reaction to this announcement; the effect of the announcement of the Transactions on the ability of the parties to operate their businesses and retain and hire key personnel and to maintain favorable business relationships; the possibility that the integration of the parties may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that operating costs and business disruptions may be greater than expected; the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals required to consummate the Transactions, including from Nasdaq; the risk that the price of our securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors; changes in laws, regulations, technologies, the global supply chain, and macro-economic and social environments affecting our business; and our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq rules and otherwise maintain our listing of securities on Nasdaq.

Additional information on these and other factors that may cause actual results and Workhorse's performance to differ materially is included in Workhorse's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including, but not limited to, Workhorse's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including those factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” therein, and Workhorse's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of Workhorse's filings with the SEC are available publicly on the SEC's website at or may be obtained by contacting Workhorse. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Workhorse undertakes no obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.