Animal Biotechnology Market Size Expected To Reach USD 72.6 Billion By 2034

Animal Biotechnology Market: Notable Efforts in 2024-2025

Revised Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) In March 2025, it was approved with a revised program that allocates ₹3,880 crore for 2024–2026. PIC, a subsidiary of Genus In April 2025, it received approval for a line of domestic pigs with a heritable intentional genomic alteration (IGA). Guidance for Intentional Genomic Alterations (IGAs) In January 2025, the Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) finalised Guidance for Industry (GFI) to highlight the approval process for heritable IGAs in animals.

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Dominated the Animal Biotechnology Market in 2024?

By capturing the biggest share, the vaccines segment led the market in 2024. Specifically, the increasing infectious and zoonotic diseases, such as avian influenza and foot-and-mouth disease, are impacting the demand. Ongoing transformations in new vaccine types (including recombinant and subunit vaccines) and optimised administration solutions, such as intranasal vaccines, are supporting the overall growth. Involvement of diverse leaders, such as Merck Animal Health, is widely using RNA particle technology for the development of custom, herd-specific vaccines.

Whereas the genetic engineering segment is estimated to register rapid expansion in the coming era. The rising demand for genetically modified animals in the production of large-scale pharmaceuticals is assisting in raising product quality and effectiveness. Although in vitro fertilisation is also utilised for rare genetic traits, and is complemented by gene editing and genomic analysis for animal health and production. The emergence of gene-edited animals for food production and the establishment of new diagnostic kits for animal diseases are also impacting the ultimate expansion.

By application analysis

How did the Animal Health Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The animal health segment held a dominant share of the animal biotechnology market in 2024. A rise in diseases in both livestock and companion animals, the increasing demand for protein-based products, and accelerated public concern for animal welfare are driving the segmental growth. Nowadays, the globe is facing an increase in the prevalence of African Swine Fever (ASF), Avian Influenza (AI), and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

The transgenic animal research segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. A prominent benefit of these animals, particularly mice, is crucial in the study of gene function and the development of animal models of human diseases, such as cancer and other chronic conditions. The adoption of modifying dairy composition is supporting lowering allergens or accelerating nutritional value, and editing genes, especially myostatin, in boosting muscle mass in livestock and fish.

By animal type analysis

Which Animal Type Led the Animal Biotechnology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the livestock segment registered dominance with a major share of the market. The worldwide increasing demand for animal-derived products, including meat and dairy, and the requirement to combat disease through genetic and technological breakthroughs, are escalating the adoption of these kinds of animals. Ongoing advancements in Precision Livestock Farming (PLF) with AI and wearables, as well as a broader use of CRISPR-Cas9, are impacting the market development.

The aquaculture segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe. A crucial catalyst is the growing awareness regarding seafood's nutritional benefits (like protein and omega-3s), with expanded emphasis on more sustainable, efficient, and resilient seafood production is fostering the segmental growth. The recent research milestone has bolstered the accelerated omega-3 fatty acid levels in fish by editing the elovl2 gene, enhancing their nutritional value.

By end-user analysis

What Made the Veterinary Clinics Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the veterinary clinics segment held the largest share of the animal biotechnology market. They are promoting the wider integration of AI for diagnostics expansion of telehealth

By technology analysis

Which Technology Held a Major Share of the Animal Biotechnology Market in 2024?

The genetic engineering segment was dominant in the market in 2024. An eventual adoption of this technology is increasingly employed for evolving animals that are more resistant to diseases, which further minimises the need for antibiotics

Although the recombinant DNA technology segment is predicted to expand fastest. The widespread incorporation of self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) synthesis, innovative cancer treatments targeting specific genetic mutations, and the rising combination of AI into protein design are influencing the comprehensive technological advances. Alongside, it is exploring expanded biopharmaceutical production and simplified regulatory pathways for specific gene-edited products.

What are the Latest Developments in the Animal Biotechnology Market?



In October 2025, the MBOLD coalition launched the Protein Catalyst, a pre-competitive, collaborative effort developed to propel innovation and support sustainable addressing the world's quickly increasing appetite for high-quality proteins.

In May 2025, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M University System unveiled a new state-of-the-art Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Centre. In May 2025, KROMATID, a player in structural genomics innovation, announced its boosted capability for its Advanced Cytogenetics Platform, KROMASURE PinPoint, to facilitate a proprietary high-throughput solution.



Animal Biotechnology Market Key Players List



Zoetis Inc.

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Bayer Animal Health (Now part of Elanco)

Virbac

Vetoquinol

Idexx Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

IDEXX BioAnalytics

Genus PLC

Neogen Corporation

BioChek

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Recombinetics Inc.

Trans Ova Genetics

INGENASA (Eurofins Technologies)

ImmuCell Corporation Creative Biolabs

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type



Vaccines



Live Attenuated



Inactivated



DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Diagnostics



Immunodiagnostics (ELISA, lateral flow)



Molecular Diagnostics (PCR, qPCR)

Biosensors

Therapeutics



Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Genetic Engineering



Transgenic Animals

Gene Editing Tools (CRISPR, TALEN)

Reproductive Technologies



Artificial Insemination



Embryo Transfer

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Nutrition-Based Biotechnology



Probiotics



Enzymes Nutritional Genomics



By Application



Animal Health

Animal Breeding & Reproduction

Genomics & Proteomics

Transgenic Animal Research Drug Production (Biopharming)



By Animal Type



Livestock (Cattle, Sheep, Pigs)

Poultry (Chickens, Turkeys)

Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats)

Aquaculture (Fish, Shrimp) Other (Horses, Rabbits)



By End User



Veterinary Clinics

Animal Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Livestock Farms Academic & Government Institutions



By Technology



Genetic Engineering

Cloning

Cell Culture

Recombinant DNA Technology

Artificial Insemination PCR/NGS-based Diagnostics

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



