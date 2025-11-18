Interface.Ai Unveils Industry-First Agentic Bankgpt Platform That Moves CX From Convenience To Outcomes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Credit unions already live in production report higher self-service, faster resolution, and stronger member satisfaction

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- interface today announced BankGPT, the industry's first agentic AI platform purpose-built for credit unions and community banks, alongside new Agentic Voice AI, Agentic Chat AI, and Agentic Employee AI solutions. Multiple credit unions are already live in production with BankGPT-powered voice and chat, reporting significant gains in self-service, member satisfaction, and speed to resolution.

Built on interface's proven foundation - refined over a decade and trusted across billions of banking interactions - BankGPT combines modern large language models with grounded, auditable knowledge from approved sources and the ability to take action end-to-end. End users get accurate answers and completed tasks without brittle scripts or complex menu trees; employees get precise, real-time assistance within their existing tools. BankGPT is designed to help institutions leapfrog from digital to intelligent banking, while shifting the value of CX software from“nice-to-have convenience” to measurable financial and operational outcomes.

“We're building the universal banking assistant - one AI brain that serves consumers and employees across every channel, and over time can autonomously drive their financial goals,” said Srinivas Njay, Co-founder & CEO,“BankGPT gives credit unions and community banks a clear path to re-platform from fragmented, legacy CX into a single, secure AI stack that can eventually power 100% of member and employee interactions. It's an agentic system: it understands intent, reasons over all your systems, and takes action within your constraints. The opportunity is massive - over a $200B platform transition as AI-native banking replaces point-and-click interfaces - and our mission is simple: put financial well-being on autopilot for millions while making our institutions radically more efficient.”

Agentic Voice AI: Available Now

Agentic Voice AI conducts natural, dynamic conversations, grounds every answer in approved knowledge, and routes members to the right destination the first time. It also handles everyday transactions - such as authentication, transaction lookups, balance and history checks, and basic servicing. This reduces wait times and deflects calls without compromising experience.

Interactions are also enhanced with right-time offers, deeper quality assurance and traceability, tighter integration with Agentic Employee AI for improved summaries and escalations, and enhanced reliability via redundancy and live health visibility. These capabilities translate directly into higher containment, better conversion, and more consistent service levels across the contact center.

Navigator Credit Union and Red Rocks Credit Union are among the first to go live with Agentic Voice AI.

“It feels like talking to your favorite banker. BankGPT understands intent, remembers context, and gets things done - whether that's checking history, answering policy questions, or getting members to the right expert on the first try,” explained Sally Hoffstadt, Chief Growth Officer, Navigator Credit Union.“Agentic Voice AI now handles everyday calls end-to-end-from authentication and transaction lookups to smart routing-so our smaller team can focus on higher-value conversations. Containment is up, and every response is grounded in approved knowledge we can audit. Joy, our empathic Voice AI agent, brings human touch to even the calls she fully automates.”

“At Red Rocks, our goal has always been to use technology as an enabler - empowering our staff and enhancing our members' experience through personalization, automation, and real-time insights. Partnering with interface on the launch of the world's first agentic voice AI aligns perfectly with that vision,” said Josh Henderson, Senior Vice President of IT, Red Rocks Credit Union.“This implementation is a major step forward in our AI maturity journey. It's not just about deploying a new tool - it's about building a responsible, member-centric AI framework that strengthens relationships and drives meaningful engagement. We're excited to be at the forefront of this transformation and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to our members and our organization.”

Assemble: Self-Service Administration for BankGPT

To give institutions greater control at scale, interface introduced Assemble, the self-service administration experience for BankGPT. Assemble is the control center where credit unions and community banks design, govern, and evolve their AI estate without waiting on others.

Financial institutions can onboard and manage experiences with built-in change controls, versioning, approvals, and full audit trails. Transfer routing, queues, and schedules - including granular holiday and outage calendars - are simple to configure and test. Knowledge is easy to govern with pronunciations, references, and entity views so the AI speaks in the institution's voice and stays grounded in approved content.

Assemble also exposes deeper bot-level controls for voice, persona, and authentication policies, and simplifies integration setup across telephony, collaboration suites, ITSM tools, and common cores. The result: institutions move faster, keep governance tight, and can continuously refine BankGPT as if it were a living product - not a static vendor implementation.

“interface leads AI for self-service because it was engineered for financial services from day one,” said Kaushik Chandrashekar, VP of Engineering,“The platform combines rigorous security and governance with explainable, grounded retrieval; real-time agent assist for calls; self-service administration with change management; intelligent routing and scheduling; and adaptive, risk-aware authentication. Most importantly, it's proven at scale and ready for regulated environments.”

To learn more about 's Agentic AI agents, watch the on-demand webinar with Navigator Credit Union and Red Rocks Credit Union.

About interface

Founded in 2015 in California by Srinivas Njay (a former banker and ex-Microsoft) and Bruce Kim (AI veteran with 25+ years in enterprise systems), interface was built with a singular focus: put financial well-being on autopilot for millions while making our institutions radically more efficient.

Scale and impact

Over the past decade, the company has grown to more than 175 employees, raised $30 million in funding, and become one of the most valuable AI firms in banking. Its platform now powers 100+ banks and credit unions-including several of the world's largest institutions-and handles nearly 1.5 million interactions daily. Results include 40–60% automation of incoming calls, a 40% boost in employee productivity, and a 30% increase in revenue per customer on average.

Security, compliance, and trust

Compliance has been a core pillar since inception. The platform is ISO 27001 certified, SOC 2 Type II attested, and CSA STAR Level 2 certified, with alignment to GLBA, CCPA, and GDPR standards.

The future: from automation to transformation

Banking is being reimagined. Customers expect every interaction to be easy, personal, and instant. interface is building the universal banking assistant that millions of U.S. consumers can use to transact across all financial institutions and, over time, autonomously drive their financial goals. Powered by the BankGPT platform, this assistant is positioned to displace age-old legacy systems within financial institutions and own the end-to-end CX stack, unlocking a $200B+ opportunity and potentially consolidating multiple publicly traded vendors.

Ultimately, mission is to drive financial well-being for millions of consumers. With over two-thirds of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, half holding less than $500 in savings, and only ~17% receiving meaningful financial education, interface aims to put financial well-being on autopilot to help solve this problem.

