Orange Bank & Trust Names Orville Aarons Executive Vice President, Chief Of Credit Risk Management

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company, an economic engine in New York for more than 133 years, today announced the appointment of Orville Aarons as Executive Vice President, Chief of Credit Risk Management.

In this key executive role, Mr. Aarons will report directly to President and CEO Michael J. Gilfeather and will be responsible for institutional portfolio management and underwriting support for the bank's top commercial borrowers. He will oversee the bank's Credit Department and manage the participation loan portfolio, ensuring rigorous credit discipline as the bank continues on its impressive growth trajectory.

"Orange Bank & Trust continues to experience stellar growth, solidifying our position as the area's premier business bank focused on commercial lending and high-level personal service," said Michael J. Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust. "Orville Aarons' deep, multifaceted expertise in institutional portfolio management and credit risk is a critical and strategic addition to our talented leadership team. His leadership will ensure we maintain rigorous credit discipline as we expand our commercial portfolio, allowing us to continue providing the financial strength our commercial clients have come to expect, backed by our commitment to cutting-edge technology and a superior client experience."

Mr. Aarons brings decades of senior-level banking experience, most recently serving as President and a Director for Catskill Hudson Bank and previously as Director of Naugatuck Valley Financial Corporation and Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer for The Community's Bank in Bridgeport, CT. He has also held leadership roles at National Westminster Bank. Mr. Aarons holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He has also previously served the bank as a strategic consultant.

"It is a privilege to officially join Orange Bank & Trust," said Orville Aarons, Executive Vice President, Chief of Credit Risk Management. "I have long admired Orange's commitment to being the premier business bank in the area, successfully balancing aggressive commercial lending growth with a focus on disciplined risk management and old-fashion personal service. I look forward to working with the Bank's high performing leadership team to strengthen our credit administration, better utilize technology for comprehensive portfolio analysis, and ensure the bank's continued financial strength as we support New York's top businesses."

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York's top places to work.

