MATTER Celebrates Companies Building Stronger Communities Through Volunteerism

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MATTER hosted its second annual Companies That Matter celebration on November 17, 2025, honoring corporate partners across the nation whose employees turned compassion into action throughout the year. Through team-building packing events, these companies provided more than 12,000 volunteers who assembled over 166,000 MATTERbox Snack Packs and Hope Kits, directly impacting individuals and families in need across 44 states.









Companies That Matter-2025 Impact

Each kit not only contains nutritious food or essential hygiene items but also a handwritten“You Matter” note-reminding recipients that they are seen, valued, and not alone.

“Companies That Matter is more than an awards ceremony-it's a celebration of what happens when businesses use their people and resources to create meaningful impact,” said Tami Hedrick, President U.S. Operations and Chief Engagement Officer at MATTER.“Every hour volunteered and every kit packed reflects a commitment to building stronger, more compassionate communities.”

The MATTERbox initiative behind Companies That Matter highlights how corporate volunteerism strengthens both communities and workplace culture. Participating companies find higher employee engagement, stronger team cohesion, and a shared sense of purpose that extends far beyond the packing events.

Looking ahead, companies are invited to continue their impact by joining MATTERbox Madness 2026, an energetic, competitive volunteer event where teams race to pack thousands of healthy snack kits for communities in need. This large-scale, high-energy experience blends teamwork, philanthropy, and friendly competition, proving that making a difference can also be a lot of fun. Learn more or register a team today.





MATTERbox Packing Events Strengthen Employee Engagement

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, providing beneficial meals for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 54 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER.

