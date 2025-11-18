The Cot and Cradle Company Announces Global Launch of Award-Winning Baby Sleep Machine, Shushiie®

Shushiie by The Cot and Cradle Company is the first baby sound machine that layers white noise, lullabies, and gentle shushing to help babies fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

London, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cot and Cradle Company, a design-forward brand specializing in science-backed family products, announced today the international launch of its award-winning baby sleep machine, Shushiie®. Recently named Best Baby Sleep Aid 2025 by MadeForMums, Shushiie is the first device of its kind to combine white noise, lullabies, and womb-like shushing into a single sound experience, helping babies fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. With a growing global following, this innovation marks a new chapter in sleep support for modern parents seeking calmer nights and deeper rest.









Most parents know the nightly rhythm. Rocking, shushing, pacing the room, only to start again when the baby stirs. Shushiie offers a scientifically informed solution that brings together the sounds babies naturally respond to, creating comfort and consistency that settles newborns and supports deeper sleep.



Each sound plays a distinct role:

Shush: Mimics the rhythmic comfort of the womb and calms babies quickly.

Lullabies: Lower stress hormones and signal the brain that sleep is coming.

White noise: Masks household sounds, helping babies stay asleep and transition through lighter sleep phases.



Science Meets Real Parenthood

Research shows that white noise helps newborns fall asleep faster. One clinical trial found that 80 percent of babies fell asleep within five minutes when white noise was played. Consistent, gentle background sound has also been shown to support deeper sleep cycles and reduce nighttime waking.

The idea for Shushiie came directly from real parenting exhaustion.

“Shushiie started on a night when I was shushing my daughter with one hand and replaying her lullaby with the other. I remember thinking, why isn't there one calm, beautiful product that does all of this for me? When I couldn't find it, I decided to create it.”



- Meriem Menani, Founder



Designed in London. Inspired by Middle Eastern architecture. Loved worldwide.

Recently named Best Baby Sleep Aid 2025 by MadeForMums, Shushiie blends neuroscience-informed sound engineering with a calm, sculptural design that fits seamlessly into modern family homes while remaining safe for newborns.

Shushiie's thoughtful design features include:



Up to 45 hours of battery life for cord-free convenience



Built-in Bluetooth speaker mode for music, audiobooks, or storytelling as children grow

Intuitive, soft-touch controls

A built-in timer

Premium, child-safe materials A neutral, timeless design that complements every interior style

It is completely screen-free and Wi-Fi-free for safer, simpler sleep support.



A Modern Parenting Essential and a Beautiful Gift

With its blend of function and design, Shushiie has become a favourite among parents, sleep specialists, and gift buyers. Its calming sounds and elegant form make it an ideal baby shower gift and a popular choice for modern baby registries worldwide.

Parents describe Shushiie as “the first baby sleep machine that actually works” and love that it transitions from newborn days to toddler years with ease.

Shushiie is available globally at , with strong international retail and media interest.

About The Cot and Cradle Company

The Cot and Cradle Company creates design-forward, evidence-based essentials that make family life calmer and more beautiful. With design roots in London and a global customer community, the brand blends minimalist design with neuroscience-backed sleep support to help parents and babies rest better.



