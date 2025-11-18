Winslow Capital Goes Live On Ridgeline, Scaling A $30 Billion AUM Business On A Single Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Streamlines operations and empowers data‐driven growth with unified, real‐time data and AI

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeline today announced that Winslow Capital Management, LLC, a leading growth equity manager with more than $30 billion in assets under management, has successfully gone live on the Ridgeline platform.

The Minneapolis-based firm, a subsidiary of Nuveen (the investment arm of TIAA ), serves a global institutional client base, including mutual fund, ETF, and sub-advisory mandates. Winslow selected Ridgeline to modernize its front-to-back investment operations and unify its data, replacing a complex web of legacy systems and manual integrations with a single, cloud-native platform.

By deploying Ridgeline, Winslow now manages portfolio management, trading, client relationship management, accounting, billing, reporting, and compliance within a single, real-time data model. This unified architecture reduces reconciliation burden, enhances data integrity, and enables seamless collaboration across investment, operations, and client service teams.

Embedded AI and automated workflows are designed to reclaim capacity for higher-value work-accelerating idea-to-execution cycles and supporting Winslow's goal of operating with greater agility and precision. As part of this transition, Winslow improved control and transparency after years of relying on multi-vendor workflows.

“We have confidence in the unified data platform Ridgeline has built,” said Joshua Fuller, Chief Information Security Officer at Winslow Capital.“By modernizing our workflows, our teams will be able to provide an even greater level of client service and engage in higher value, more interesting work. Ridgeline seamlessly aligned with our cloud-first IT strategy-and we're incredibly excited about the potential of AI to further enhance efficiency and uncover valuable insights.”

The implementation represented a close collaboration between the Winslow and Ridgeline teams, with a strong focus on data migration, security enablement, and cutover readiness. From day one, Winslow sought measurable outcomes across client servicing, compliance, and financial close processes-all achieved with confidence in the platform's secure, role-based architecture.

“We closely monitored Ridgeline from its earliest stages. While our existing systems were performing adequately, we recognized that continuous investment in these products was necessary to keep up with the evolving market demands and technological advancements. It was essential for us to conduct a thorough and deliberate evaluation to ensure we were making the best decisions for our clients,” said Jill Fuller, Chief Risk Officer at Winslow Capital.“Ultimately, the decision hinged on people and trust. Ridgeline consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver on its commitments, which reassures us of the long-term value of our partnership.”

As Winslow continues to grow, Ridgeline will help them increase their operating leverage while keeping technology sprawl in check.

“Winslow Capital operates at a significant scale, serving sophisticated clients with precision and trust. Their high standards and embrace of unified, embedded AI, data-driven technology reflect where this industry is headed, and we're proud to partner with them to lead that transformation together,” said Dave Blair, Ridgeline CEO.

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the first front-to-back system of record for investment managers. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co-founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday), the company was created to modernize an industry held back by outdated, disconnected technology. Powered by a single, real-time data set and embedded AI, Ridgeline helps firms automate complexity, accelerate collaboration, and deliver tailored client experiences at scale, without added headcount or risk. Ridgeline is headquartered in Lake Tahoe, with offices in New York, Reno, and the Bay Area, and is recognized by Fast Company as a“Best Workplace for Innovators,” by Frost & Sullivan as a“Technology Innovation Leader,” and by The Software Report as a“Top 100 Software Company.

