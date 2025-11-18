Five Reasons To Sign Up For A Groundworks Art Lab Class When Registration Opens Dec. 8

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winter sessions offer classes in clay, print, wood, metal and glass

Boulder, Colorado, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even when the weather turns cold, creativity continues to heat up at Groundworks Art Lab, Boulder's hub for art and community connection. Whether you're six or 60, a beginner or a seasoned artist, Groundworks invites you to dive in and get your hands moving across your choice of five mediums - clay, print, wood, metal and glass.

Not convinced? Here are the top five reasons to try a class or event at Groundworks:

1. Pick your pace, set your groove and make it yours.

From weekend workshops to weekday and evening classes, Groundworks makes it easy to fit creativity into real life. Join us for a one-time event or delve deeper with an eight-week class - there's a rhythm that works for every schedule. Our new facility in northeast Boulder is easy to reach and has its own parking lot.

2. Get a winter workout for your imagination.

Always wanted to try glass fusing? Loved carpentry as a kid but haven't picked up a hammer in years? Maybe you're an accomplished sculptor but want to try something new. Whatever your interest, Groundworks is the place to reconnect with curiosity and creativity. No experience required, just a willingness to explore.

3. Turn cabin fever into creative fire.

Winter can be isolating, but community thrives all year long at Groundworks. From family classes to date nights and programs for singles, adults, teens and children, come together to create and share stories through art. Classes are designed to spark collaboration and friendship as much as artistry.

4. It's a gift that keeps on giving.

Give yourself or someone you love the joy of expression. Groundworks makes it simple to share the experience, and maybe start a new winter tradition. Who knows? Maybe next year everyone on your list will get a handmade piece of art from your new talent.

5. There's something for every budget.

Groundworks offers a variety of options to fit neatly in your wallet. Try a one-time event, or join us for a multi-week adventure. Many classes are offered on a“pay what you can” model, allowing everyone the opportunity to warm up winter with a creative spark.

Winter registration opens Dec. 8. Classes fill fast, and space is limited for both adult and youth programs. Learn more and explore the winter lineup at .



About Groundworks Art Lab

Formerly Boulder Pottery Lab and Studio Arts Boulder, Groundworks Art Lab provides hands-on art education for all ages and abilities in community spaces where people can connect. Through partnerships with local nonprofits and agencies, Groundworks Art Lab is able to offer affordable, accessible programs in wood, metal, glass, print and clay. With three locations, a mobile studio, a wide variety of classes and options for private events, Groundworks Art Lab strives to cultivate the artist in everyone by inviting creative collaboration in the study, practice and advancement of the studio arts. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Doyle Albee... 720-440-3832