Ethernet Alliance Unveils Powerhouse Lineup For TEF 2025: Ethernet For AI

BEAVERTON, OR, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced the distinguished speaker lineup for its upcoming Technology Exploration Forum (TEF 2025): Ethernet for AI. Taking place December 2–3, 2025, at the Hyatt Centric in Mountain View, California, the event convenes innovators, engineers, business leaders, and analysts to explore how Ethernet is evolving to meet the unprecedented demands posed by artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

As AI deployments scale globally, organizations face pivotal decisions on how to architect tomorrow's networks while new standards and commercial solutions emerge. The IEEE P802.3dj project, advancing 200Gb/s Ethernet and paving the way for 400Gb/s and beyond, is central to this transformation. The Ethernet Alliance's TEF 2025: Ethernet for AI presents a rare opportunity to hear directly from those shaping these standards, the innovators building next-generation systems, and the operators deploying them at scale, while delivering the practical insights, clarity, and connection needed to navigate Ethernet's rapidly shifting future.

“When you're facing world-class challenges, you need world-class minds in the room. That's what TEF 2025 is about – uniting the people and technologies driving Ethernet's evolution in the AI era,” said John D'Ambrosia, TEF 2025: Ethernet for AI event chair and Ethernet Alliance chief evangelist for high-speed Ethernet.“AI is changing what's possible and pushing the boundaries of performance and scale. TEF 2025 will provide the industry with a rare opportunity to chart a new course and lay the foundation for breakthroughs yet to be imagined.”

Keynote, Speakers, and Sessions

Tackling the most pressing challenges where Ethernet meets AI, the two-day program provides forward-looking perspectives and actionable information on topics such as AI data centers, 400G signaling, and emerging interconnect technologies.

Featured Keynote:

Transitioning to 400G SerDes: Key Drivers and System Design Implications for Future AI Workloads, Halil Cirit, AI interconnect architect, Meta

Cirit will break down how 400G SerDes will redefine system performance, scalability, and design efficiency in the AI era.

Select Panel Sessions:

400Gb/s Signaling for AI Networks From a System Perspective



Moderator: Alan Weckel, co-founder and technology analyst, 650 Group

Panelists: Gary Nicholl and Brian Welch, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Arihant Jain, Arista Networks

A discussion of how the Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) enables interoperability and control across AI networks, and how scale-out architectures are influencing interconnect strategies.

400Gb/s Electrical Signaling for AI Networks



Moderator: Lisa Huff, DC Tech Analysis

Panelists: Hadrien Louchet, Keysight Technologies, Inc.; Jim Hsieh, MediaTek Inc.; and Bijan Nowroozi of Lightmatter, Inc.

Examining the breakthroughs in channel modeling, signal generation, and modular interconnect design that are accelerating the development of 400Gb/s per lane electrical signaling for AI systems.

Ethernet for AI Isn't Just Evolving – It's Exploding



Presenter: John D'Ambrosia, Futurewei Technologies

Exploring the electrical and optical signaling advances defining 400Gb/s Ethernet and the roadmap toward 3.2Tb/s Ethernet to support AI's next frontier.

Additional featured speakers and panelists include representatives from Altera Corporation (an Intel company); Alphawave Semi; Amphenol Corporation; Broadcom Inc.; Ciena Corporation; Dell'Oro Group; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; LightCounting LLC; Molex LLC; NVIDIA Corporation; Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF); Panduit Corp.; RANOVUS Inc.; and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Generous support from top industry leaders is instrumental to the success of TEF 2025: Ethernet for AI. Platinum sponsors Cisco and Huawei, as well as additional sponsors Amphenol, Ciena, 650 Group, Cable & Connectivity Industry Forum by IWCS, Communications Cable & Connectivity Association (CCCA), Dell'Oro Group, LightCounting, OIF, SNIA, and Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) exemplify the vital role collaboration plays in shaping Ethernet's AI-powered future.

“Cisco's participation in TEF 2025 allows us to engage with and learn from other industry leaders and work together on solutions that will shape the next decade of Ethernet and AI integration, ensuring our customers receive cutting-edge, interoperable solutions,” said Sai Gopalakrishnan, senior director, technical marketing, Provider Connectivity Group, Cisco.

“Huawei's continued involvement with TEF reflects our belief in its vital role as a catalyst for the Ethernet ecosystem. By fostering collaboration and insight-sharing, TEF helps steer the industry toward the next generation of Ethernet needed to power the AI era,” said Xiaolong Zheng, director of research, Huawei Datacom Product Line.

A complete list of speakers can be found online at . You can also view the full Day 1 and Day 2 agendas at the Ethernet Alliance website.

2026 Ethernet Roadmap

TEF 2025: Ethernet for AI attendees will receive exclusive early access and complimentary printed copies of the Ethernet Alliance's 2026 Ethernet Roadmap, a forward-looking guide that charts Ethernet's next decade. Connecting standards evolution to deployable solutions from 400G/lane signaling to 3.2 TbE and beyond, it offers insight across optics, copper, PHYs, and AI-ready architectures.

For additional information about the Ethernet Alliance, visit , follow @EthernetAllianc on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Bluesky.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, and industry experts who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization's plans may be found on the Events page of its website.

