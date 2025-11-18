BASF Named One Of Canada's Top 100 Employers For The 12Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The French version of this press release is available here.

BASF has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp for the 12th consecutive year. This award recognizes companies that lead their industries in creating exceptional workplaces.

Mediacorp, Canada's largest publisher of employment periodicals, recognized BASF for its strong commitment to employee wellness and career development, highlighting a wide range of programs that support both personal and professional growth. These programs include fitness reimbursements, tuition subsidies, coaching and mentorship initiatives, employee referral bonuses, and comprehensive psychological and physical health benefits.

BASF was also recognized for its inclusive and engaging workplace culture, which fosters connection, networking and giving back to the community through initiatives such as Run for the Cure, volunteering at BASF's National Chemistry Week celebrations at the Royal Ontario Museum, and tree planting events across the country.

"At BASF, we continue to strengthen our culture of collaboration, well‐being and purpose," said Marian Van Hoek, Managing Director, BASF Canada. "Being named a Top 100 Employer for the 12th year is a proud moment that reflects our commitment to investing in our people and to building a workplace where everyone feels valued, connected and empowered, so they can continue to grow within BASF."

The editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers evaluate employers using eight criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere, social, health, financial, and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

BASF's commitment to its employees has earned the company multiple other awards, including Top Employers for Young People (2025), Best Diversity Employer (2025), and Greater Canada's Top Employers (2025).

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation in North America. BASF has approximately over 1,100 employees in Canada and had sales of $2.6 billion in 2024. For more information about BASF Canada's operations, visit .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at .

