Liver Fibrosis Research Report 2025-2035: Market Driven By Innovation From Akero, Sagimet, Inventiva, Novo Nordisk, Viking, Boston Pharma, Aligos, Boehringer Ingelheim, And 89Bio

Liver fibrosis is a growing global concern, driven by chronic conditions like hepatitis, obesity, and alcohol use. This progressive liver disease, marked by scar tissue buildup, can advance to cirrhosis or liver cancer if untreated. Advances in antifibrotic therapies and non-invasive diagnostics are enhancing disease management, while liver transplantation remains a definitive cure. As liver fibrosis prevalence rises, so does the demand for treatment, spurring market growth. Challenges include limited approved therapies and high treatment costs. Key players such as Novo Nordisk and Akero Therapeutics are innovating to meet market needs, with AI enhancing diagnosis and treatment approaches.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Fibrosis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global liver fibrosis market is highly competitive, with several leading companies driving innovation and market growth, such as Akero Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Inventiva Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Viking Therapeutics, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Aligos Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, and 89bio.

These companies are at the forefront of developing novel therapies that are significantly improving patient outcomes. Through strategic investments in research and development (R&D), expanding product portfolios, and increasing global access to cutting-edge treatments, these industry leaders are shaping the future of liver fibrosis care and contributing to the dynamic growth of the market. Additionally, expanding into emerging markets and increasing their presence through regional distribution networks are key strategies to tap into underserved patient populations. These strategies are enabling companies to strengthen their market position and accelerate growth in the competitive liver fibrosis treatment landscape.

The global liver fibrosis market is undergoing significant transformation, fueled by emerging trends that are reshaping treatment paradigms and driving liver fibrosis market growth. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into liver fibrosis treatment holds immense potential to revolutionize both diagnosis and treatment. AI can significantly enhance the ability to diagnose liver fibrosis early and accurately by analyzing vast amounts of patient data, including imaging, biomarkers, and genetic information. Machine learning algorithms are already being developed to interpret non-invasive tests like elastography and CT scans, offering faster and more reliable assessments of liver damage, which can improve the speed of diagnosis and allow for earlier intervention.

The prevalence of various liver diseases, including autoimmune hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcoholic liver disease, chronic hepatitis B and C, and liver fibrosis, is steadily increasing. As these conditions progress, they often lead to liver fibrosis, which is becoming more common globally. The growing incidence of liver fibrosis is expected to drive the market for its treatment. Key risk factors such as chronic hepatitis B or C, co-infection with HIV/AIDS, and the use of immunosuppressive drugs following liver transplantation are contributing to the rising demand for liver fibrosis treatments. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, liver disease is projected to become a major global health issue in 2023, contributing to an estimated 4% of global mortality. Thus, the worldwide surge in liver fibrosis cases is further propelling market growth.

Additionally, the growing understanding of the molecular mechanisms involved in liver fibrosis is fuelling the development of targeted therapies. Research into specific fibrosis pathways, such as TGF-? signaling and the role of immune cells in fibrosis progression, has led to the discovery of promising therapeutic agents. Non-invasive diagnostic tools, such as liver elastography and blood biomarkers, are also making it easier to detect liver fibrosis early, enabling more timely intervention and better management of the disease.

Despite these advances, the liver fibrosis market faces several challenges. One significant hurdle is the lack of approved, effective antifibrotic therapies. While several drug candidates are in clinical trials, there are few approved therapies available to treat liver fibrosis, especially for advanced stages. This has led to a gap in treatment options for patients with severe fibrosis or cirrhosis. Moreover, the complexity of the disease and its progression, along with the difficulty of accurately staging liver fibrosis without invasive procedures, complicates both diagnosis and treatment.

Another challenge is the high cost of treatment, particularly for advanced therapies such as liver transplantation and novel biologics targeting fibrosis. These treatments often come with high costs, placing financial strain on healthcare systems and patients, especially in developing regions where access to care may be limited.

The expansion of the liver fibrosis market into emerging regions presents a significant growth opportunity due to several factors. As healthcare infrastructure improves in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa, the demand for liver fibrosis treatments is expected to rise. These regions are witnessing an increasing prevalence of liver diseases, particularly as risk factors such as obesity, alcohol consumption, and hepatitis become more widespread. Furthermore, the aging population in these regions is leading to a higher incidence of chronic liver diseases and fibrosis.

