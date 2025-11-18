Complyance Launches Free AI-Powered Vendor Risk Scoring, Continuing To Lead Enterprise GRC Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complyance, the leading AI-driven platform transforming Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced the release of its, giving organizations across the globe instant access to AI-powered vendor risk insights that were once only available through paid enterprise tools.

Available now at complyance, the public tool allows GRC teams to run live risk scans on vendors and receive instant, comprehensive risk profiles.

“Vendor risk scoring has always been expensive, manual or both to GRC teams,” said Richa Kaul, CEO of Complyance.“We built this AI agent to flip that model - making vendor due diligence faster, smarter, and available to all. This is the latest addition to Complyance's fleet of AI agents, and we are already seeing how it is reducing manual work for our Enterprise clients."

In addition to the free public tool, Vendor Risk Scoring will also be available directly inside the Complyance platform, where it integrates with existing vendor workflows to automate scoring at onboarding and reduce the manual burden on GRC teams.

“What excites us about Complyance is not just their AI capabilities, but their mission to make it accessible to all,” said Fred Hagenauer, Partner at Speedinvest.“By making critical processes like vendor risk review available to the wider market, Complyance is setting a new standard for accessibility and innovation in Enterprise compliance.”

Looking ahead, Complyance plans to expand its vendor due diligence offerings by building one of the world's largest AI-powered vendor risk databases, giving compliance leaders an unprecedented resource for managing third-party risk. This launch is part of a growing fleet of Complyance AI agents already transforming how Enterprises approach GRC. From vendor questionnaires to outside-in scoring, Complyance is investing in accessible, affordable AI for every critical compliance workflow.

About Complyance

Complyance is the modern Enterprise GRC platform trusted by global leaders, including Fortune 500 companies such as CVS Health and Arrow. The Complyance solution reduces manual GRC work by 70% through secure, domain-tested automation and AI that was built to operate in complex, Enterprise environments. Complyance automates controls monitoring and audit prep, supports end-to-end risk management, automates vendor onboarding and diligence, streamlines the policy lifecycle, and creates executive visibility through granular custom reporting. See more at

