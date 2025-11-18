Ouilive Cut Support Tickets By 40% After Switching To Spike API

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OuiLive, a Paris-based corporate wellness platform, needed a health data integration partner that could keep pace with their users' expectations and their business model. After migrating from their previous API provider to Spike API, they reduced support tickets by 40% while cutting costs and improving the user experience.

THE CHALLENGE

OuiLive helps companies engage employees through gamified wellness challenges: activity counting competitions, walking challenges, and team-building activities. Their B2B clients range from French enterprises like Pernod Ricard to international companies with global workforces.

The problem? Their users expected instant gratification.

"Our users work, they want to see their data right now," explains Antoine Delport, CPO of OuiLive. "If they don't see it, they freak out and write one-star reviews."

Their webhook-based integration created delays that frustrated users and flooded their support team with tickets. Maintenance was another headache. When providers like Garmin changed their API, OuiLive's team had to drop everything to fix it.

Then there was the cost. Their previous provider charged premium prices but delivered sluggish support. When OuiLive forgot to implement a disconnection system for their elastic usage pattern (connecting users during challenges, disconnecting between events), the provider debited €20,000 from their credit card without a warning.

"When you pay premium prices and send messages with no replies for two days, and then they just debit your card..." Antoine trails off. The message was clear: they needed a better partner.

WHY SPIKE API

OuiLive evaluated their options and Spike Wearables API stood out for three reasons:

- Real-time sync through local SDKs. Unlike webhook-based systems, Spike's local SDK integration meant users saw their activity data instantly when they opened the app. No delays, no support tickets asking "where is my data?"

- Transparent, predictable pricing. Spike offered the integrations OuiLive needed at a fraction of their previous cost, without surprise charges or usage overages.

- European data storage. OuiLive's B2B clients are sensitive about employee data. With Spike's data centers in Frankfurt and GDPR compliance, they could confidently tell clients their data stayed in Europe.

"Spike enabled us to offer a premium user experience to all of our users, and at the same time, be able to focus on the core parts of our business," Antoine says.

THE IMPLEMENTATION

OuiLive already supported multiple wearable integrations in-house & migrating those third-party integrations to Spike was straightforward.

What impressed Antoine? The support.

"Very available. Very professional. Always ready to help," he notes. When OuiLive didn't have the full range of connected devices for testing, Spike's engineering team took the devices themselves and went walking and cycling to validate the integrations.

That level of partnership mattered. OuiLive could offload integration maintenance to Spike and redirect their development resources to building new features, like their expanding catalog of corporate training games, advent calendars, and CSR challenges.

THE RESULTS

Since switching to the Spike Wearables API, OuiLive has seen measurable improvements:

- 40% reduction in support tickets related to wearable integrations

- Faster time-to-market for new features, with integration maintenance handled by Spike

- Improved user satisfaction thanks to fast activity syncing

- Cost savings that freed up budget for product development

The partnership continues to evolve. OuiLive continues to explore new integrations and features to better serve their users. Spike's team stays responsive to these needs, treating OuiLive as a partner, not just a customer.

LOOKING FORWARD

For OuiLive, the switch to Spike API wasn't just about fixing a technical problem. It was about finding a partner who understood their business model, their users' expectations, and their need to move fast in the corporate wellness space.

When your users expect their activity data to appear instantly and your business depends on keeping them engaged, you need an integration partner who delivers. For OuiLive, that partner is Spike API. If you're exploring B2B wellness challenges or corporate fitness solutions, experience the OuiLive + Spike partnership firsthand at OuiLive.

ABOUT SPIKE TECHNOLOGIES

Spike Technologies Inc. is a B2B Agentic AI and health data startup founded in late 2022, split between San Francisco, California, and Vilnius, Lithuania. Spike provides a 360° Health Data API for wearables and IoT devices, alongside a multimodal Voice AI-powered platform designed to eliminate administrative burden in the health industry. The company serves a diverse client base across healthcare, government, digital health, and the health insurance sector. Visit spikeapi or spikecare to learn more.