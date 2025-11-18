Eswatini: Authorities Must Unconditionally Release Mthandeni Dube And Bacede Mabuza

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

Responding to the news of the conditional royal pardon granted on 5 November 2025 to former member of parliament, Mthandeni Dube, resulting in his supervised release, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Vongai Chikwanda, said:

“Mthandeni Dube's release may bring relief to his family, but justice remains incomplete while his human rights are restricted by sweeping conditions and Bacede Mabuza who was arrested together with Dube, is still in prison. Both Mthandeni Dube and Bacede Mabuza should never have been imprisoned in the first place solely the peaceful exercise of their human rights. The Eswatini authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Bacede Mabuza and quash both MPs' unfair convictions.

“Mthandeni Dube's release is subject to far-reaching limitations on his human rights, including prohibitions on political activity, public speaking and media engagement, as well as restrictions on travel and residence. These conditions, imposed under the supervision of His Majesty's Correctional Services, unduly restrict human rights and effectively extend punishment beyond the prison walls.

“The continued criminalization of Mthandeni Dube and Bacede Mabuza underscores Eswatini's ongoing crackdown on peaceful dissent. Eswatini authorities must take immediate and effective steps to protect civic space ensure and uphold the human rights of everyone including to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Amnesty International.