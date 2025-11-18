Nvidia Set For Another Smash Quarter

Nvidia is set to report earnings on November 19th and analysts expect another strong quarter with guidance likely above forecasts. Robust cloud spending from giants like Microsoft and Amazon, along with rising investment from AI startups such as CoreWeave, continues to drive record orders.

According to Lale Akoner, Global Market Analyst at eToro, the next growth wave is powered by Blackwell GPUs and the new RTX Pro chips, ramping up faster than expected. Nvidia's GPU cycle is a blockbuster, with over $500 billion in potential revenue from Blackwell and Rubin chips through 2026, which is well above earlier forecasts. The company's expanding networking business, (the technology which connects thousands of AI chips to work together), could become a major profit driver by 2027. Finally, Nvidia is forging new partnerships in quantum computing, telecom, self-driving cars, and robotics.

Overall, despite recent stock price weakness on concerns about competition and China, Nvidia's fundamentals remain strong, supported by rising data center spending, AI demand, and networking growth. With next-gen chips on track for 2026, this remains a core long-term AI infrastructure play.

