Delhi Air Pollution: Bhagwant Mann Calls Rekha Gupta's Claims 'A Joke', Says Smoke From Punjab Doesn't Reach Capital

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the high air pollution levels in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the smoke arising from stubble burning by farmers in Punjab doesn't even reach the national capital. For smoke to travel from Punjab to Delhi in 10 days, it requires wind blowing from North to South at a speed of 30 kmph, which never happens, the CM said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on 17 November, attacked the Punjab government over stubble burning at the Northern Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, in Faridabad.

Mann also highlighted that even before paddy harvesting started in Punjab, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached over 400.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CM Bhagwant Mann said: "...The smoke from Punjab doesn't even reach Delhi. For smoke to travel from Punjab to Delhi in 10 days, it requires wind blowing from North to South at 30 kmph, which never happens... The smoke that travels to Delhi stays over Connaught Place! What a joke!”

| Not Delhi, Greater Noida is the most polluted city today

“There are Haryana, Rajasthan and UP neighbouring Delhi, plus Delhi's own pollution. Even before paddy harvesting began in Punjab, Delhi's AQI reached 400. 99% of the paddy harvested in Punjab is sent across the country, rice is not even a staple food for people of Punjab," he added.

Delhi witnessed "very poor" air quality on Tuesday, with the AQI reaching 344. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that four monitoring stations registered pollution levels classified as "severe."

Out of the 37 monitoring stations across the capital, the four locations reporting "severe" air quality were Bawana (426), Wazirpur (412), Jahangirpuri (418), and Vivek Vihar (402).

Forecasting suggests that the air quality is likely to remain in the "very poor" category over the coming days.

According to the CPCB's classification scale, an AQI is defined as: "good" (0–50), "satisfactory" (51–100), "moderate" (101–200), "poor" (201–300), "very poor" (301–400), and "severe" (401–500).

| Delhi cold wave: Mercury drops to 9°C; check this week's temperature forecast

Hundreds of Delhi residents, including students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University (DU), and Jamia Millia Islamia, staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. The protesters demanded immediate action to improve the national capital's air quality, which has been persistently designated as“very poor” since Diwali, with the AQI remaining above 300 for several days.

Demonstrators used industrial-grade respiratory masks as symbolic props and held placards, including one that read:“Delhi ICU mein hai, Govt kahan hai?” (Delhi is in intensive care, where is the Government?). Several of those protesting highlighted that the deteriorating air quality was severely impacting day-to-day life across northern India.

This action follows a similar public rally held on 9 November at India Gate, where scores of people, including parents and environmental activists, protested against the worsening air quality in the capital. Following that event, some protesters were subsequently detained by the Delhi Police, reportedly due to the absence of official permission for the gathering.