Accelerating Africa's Digital Revolution To Boost Jobs And Growth

By Ousmane Diagana and Romuald Wadagni

What if Africa's greatest wealth was not its minerals, its oil, or its land, but rather its youth? With 60 percent of its population under the age of 25, the continent is brimming with energy, creativity, and potential. Yet, in a world increasingly shaped by digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), millions of young Africans remain disconnected, not by choice, but due to a lack of opportunity.

This is not just a missed opportunity. It's a call to action.

Africa is at a pivotal moment in its journey of digital transformation. By 2030, Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to generate 230 million digital jobs, driven by the rapid expansion of digital services.

So the potential is huge, but the question is: How do we unlock it?

Bridging the digital divide

In 2024, internet penetration in Africa reached 40 percent, up from 3.2 percent in 2005. Today, more than 600 million people on the continent use mobile broadband internet. Despite progress, more than 900 million people remain offline, and 76 percent face a“usage gap”. They live in areas covered by the network but lack the means or skills to access digital services. In rural areas, access is only 28 percent.

Bridging the digital divide is a social as well as an economic imperative. Digitalisation is democratizing access to education, health, financial services, and markets. It reduces inequality, empowers communities, and creates millions of jobs. The arrival of international submarine cables and mobile broadband internet has already expanded labor force participation and raised incomes in several African countries. The spillover effects on agriculture, industry, and tourism can be profoundly transformative.

Translating local successes into a regional norm

In West and Central Africa, there are many real-world successes that show us what's possible. In Benin, for example, more than 250 public services are now accessible online, 68 municipalities have been connected to fiber optics and mobile coverage reaches 92 percent of the territory. Community-based training programs have helped thousands of people learn digital skills. Awa, a high school student, can now access online learning and mentorship platforms, opening opportunities for herself and her community in education, entrepreneurship, and citizenship.

These successes need not be exceptions. They must become the norm across the region if we are to strengthen digital inclusion in a sustainable way. Despite growing coverage, nearly 700 million Africans still do not use the internet. The reason is clear: access alone is not enough. We need to go beyond that by making data affordable, services relevant, and strengthening digital education.

A pivotal moment for digital transformation

As leaders, decision-makers, the private sector, and civil society groups gather in Cotonou, Benin, on November 17-18, 2025, for the Regional Summit on Digital Transformation in West and Central Africa, the themes of the usage gap, opportunities linked to AI, and the single digital market will be at the heart of the discussions.

The African AI market, estimated to be worth $2 billion by 2025, is driven by startups and the adoption of optimisation applications and consumer-facing services. But the goal must not only be adoption, it must also be about adaptation and creation. Ethical and local solutions, tailored to African needs, are already emerging. Benin is deploying AI in agriculture, health, education, and public services, including a Fon language speech recognition model to improve access for rural and elderly populations. Many innovations are underway in African countries, illustrating the continent's dynamism and potential in digital technologies.

To amplify these innovations, we also need investments in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, in basic infrastructure, and in enabling regulatory frameworks.

The African Union's Digital Transformation Strategy (2020–2030) lays out a roadmap toward a harmonised digital marketplace, unlocking the potential of e-commerce, cross-border payments, and digital exchanges. Africa's e-commerce market, estimated to be worth more than $50 billion in 2024, is expected to grow by at least 10 percent annually. Realising this potential requires regional connectivity, cross-border data flows, interoperable platforms, and supportive regulations, including cybersecurity and data protection.

Building a vibrant digital ecosystem for jobs and growth

The Cotonou summit will be an opportunity to renew our commitment to inclusive digital progress, which includes closing the digital divide, developing AI capabilities, and creating digital jobs in West and Central Africa through accelerated digitisation and deeper regional integration.

These are ambitious but achievable goals. Through collective action, we can build an inclusive, innovative, and resilient digital future. Governments and their partners, including the World Bank, the private sector, and civil society, are forging new partnerships and mobilising investments, including through digital compacts.

The summit will ensure that everyone has a voice: governments to lead on needed reforms, the private sector to invest in innovation and infrastructure, and youth to be creative and resilient.

Let's seize this moment to accelerate digital transformation and move forward with each step of the way. The continent's future is digital, shaped by AI. Let's build it together for our sub-region.

