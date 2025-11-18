Report Shows £500M In Counterfeit Goods Intercepted At UK Border



Comprehensive enforcement report shows criminal activity disrupted and consumers protected

LONDON, England – UK Border Force has prevented over half a billion pounds worth of counterfeit articles from reaching consumers between 2021 and 2023, disrupting organised criminal networks and protecting public safety.

The newly published UK Border Seizure Activity Report reveals significant trends in intellectual property (IP) crime. It is the first comprehensive report on the enforcement of IP rights under the UK's customs framework, establishing a new benchmark for reporting this data.

The report covers three years of border enforcement activity, showing that UK Border Force seized counterfeit articles with a retail value exceeding £500 million. The data reveals clear trends in IP crime, including a spike in counterfeit medical products during the pandemic, and consistently high demand for fashion items such as clothing and accessories throughout the 3-year period, as the most seized types of articles.

Trade mark infringement remained the most common IP violation, accounting for 74 percent of cases in 2023. The majority of counterfeit articles consistently originated from China, Hong Kong SAR, and Turkey.

The data shows enforcement agencies are increasingly targeting higher-value counterfeit products, including fake automotive parts and electrical articles, which pose greater safety risks to consumers.

This baseline report establishes a framework for annual reporting on UK border enforcement activity, providing valuable insights for businesses, rights holders, and enforcement agencies working to combat IP crime.

The report will be of particular interest to brand owners, legal professionals, trading standards officers, and businesses seeking to protect their intellectual property rights.

The government will provide ongoing updates on border enforcement activity as part of broader transparency commitments, including annual publication of this data. This work helps maintain the UK's position as a global leader in innovation through upholding our world-class framework for IP protection and enforcement.

Working in partnership with industry and law enforcement agencies, we are disrupting criminals while directly supporting the government's mission to drive economic growth.

