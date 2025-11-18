CIK Detains Doctor, His Wife For Indulging In Unlawful Activities

File photo

Srinagar- The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday detained a doctor and his wife for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

In a statement, a CIK spokesperson said,“ The Counter Intelligence Kashmir today conducted coordinated search operations at four locations across Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag districts.”

“During the operation, two accused: Shahzada Akhtar, wife of Dr Umer Farooq Bhat of Bugam Kulgam and presently residing at Sheeren Bagh Srinagar, with her husband Dr Umer Farooq Bhat, who is presently working in Super Speciality of SMHS Hospital, Sheeren Bagh Srinagar were detained,” he said, adding,“The CIK teams seized multiple digital devices and incriminating material having direct relevance to the investigation.

The recoveries include five mobile phones, five SIM cards, one tablet device, and additional digital and documentary evidence and literature.”

“Interestingly, Dr. Umer Farooq, who is a government employee, was found indulging in online unlawful activities, misusing his official position and social legitimacy to engage in behavior detrimental to public order and national security. Subsequently, during the course of the investigation, it has also emerged that the detained individuals were misusing their positions and social standing to mask unlawful activities,” the spokesman said, adding,“The female suspect, Shahzada Akhtar, in particular, is alleged to have been involved in radicalizing local women through curated online and offline engagements, pushing divisive narratives, and influencing vulnerable groups under the pretext of community interaction.

Her affiliation with banned terrorist organization 'Dukhtaran-e-Milat', is currently under investigation. This dimension of the case highlights a concerning trend of the exploitation of social roles and professional facades to advance disruptive agendas.”

“All recovered devices are undergoing detailed forensic analysis, which is expected to unravel a broader digital network linked to organized propaganda efforts. Early leads indicate the possibility of a wider ecosystem of collaborators and sympathizers, whose activities were aimed at amplifying extremist content and manipulating public perception,” he added.