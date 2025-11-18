Authorities Check Lockers At GMC, SMGS Hospitals In Jammu

File photo

Jammu- Authorities on Tuesday checked the lockers belonging to staff, students and doctors at the Government Medical College and Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospitals in Jammu as part of a drill amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The step was taken after some doctors were found involved in a major terror module and the subsequent car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, and the recovery of arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, from the locker of a doctor at GMC Anantnag on November 8.

“We are conducting a check of all the lockers as part of a routine exercise. We have sought keys from the locker holders. They will be checked and re-allotted,” Principal of Government Medical College, Dr Ashutosh Gupta, told PTI.

“This is part of a routine exercise. We maintain a logbook of the lockers. It is to maintain transparency,” he said.

Similar locker checkups are being conducted at the SMGS hospital in Jammu, they said.