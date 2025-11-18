Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canopy Growth Corporation


2025-11-18 10:09:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation: Has expanded its Spectrum Therapeutics portfolio in Australia with the availability of new softgel capsules, further enhancing the Company's medical cannabis offerings in the region. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading up $0.01 at $1.48.

Baystreet.ca

