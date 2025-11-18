403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Saltire Capital Ltd.: Today reported that, in connection with the Company's succession planning, Chief Financial Officer Hassan R. Baqar is moving into a new role with the Company, effective immediately, as Managing Director of Capital Markets. Baqar has served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since its inception and has been and continues to be a valuable member of Saltire's management team. Saltire Capital Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $6.51.
