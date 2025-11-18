XPOVIO(R) (Selinexor) Now Funded In Quebec

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - FORUS Therapeutics is pleased to announce that XPOVIO(selinexor) is publicly funded in Quebec for the treatment of multiple myeloma as of November 6, 2025. Please see the following link for full funding criteria: Liste des médicaments fournis en établissement | Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) ( fournis-etablissemen ) and Liste des médicaments | Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) ( ).

"We are very pleased to have successfully concluded the INESSS process. This is a significant milestone to ensure that Quebec multiple myeloma patients have equitable access to XPOVIO," said Kevin Leshuk, President and CEO of FORUS.

"Myeloma Canada commends Quebec's decision to fund XPOVIO for patients living with multiple myeloma," said Martine Elias, M.Sc., CEO of Myeloma Canada. "As an innovative therapy with a novel mechanism of action for patients with early relapsed or refractory disease, XPOVIO offers renewed hope and expands the treatment armamentarium available to clinicians and patients."

About FORUS Therapeutics

FORUS Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing differentiated, novel medicines for hematologic malignancies and other forms of cancer. Our mission is to bring solutions to cancer patients, caregivers, physicians and our partners by accelerating unique and important treatments that meaningfully enhance life.