Ganjagazakh Highway Expansion Nears Completion

The expansion of the 130-kilometer Ganja–Gazakh–Georgia border section of the Baku–Alat–Gazakh–Georgia state border highway-a key segment of the historic“Great Silk Road”-to four traffic lanes is progressing successfully and is now in its final stage, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

The Agency noted that the project envisions a total roadbed width of 27.5 meters, with the highway comprising four lanes, each 3.75 meters wide.

Construction along the Ganja–Gazakh–Georgia section is being carried out in three lots. Work on Lots 1 and 2, as well as part of Lot 3, has been completed. On August 7, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the 102-kilometer Ganja–Gazakhbeyli section.

Under the framework of the“State Program on Socio-Economic Development of Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019–2023,” 67 underpasses, 19 interchanges, and 17 bridges (a total of 36 structures) were built and commissioned along this first-class 1b technical road segment.

Currently, construction continues on the final 28-kilometer stretch from Gazakhbeyli to the Georgian border (kilometers 102.2–130.150). This segment includes four interchanges with overpasses, two river bridges, 15 underpasses, 13 rectangular culverts, and 68 circular drainage pipes. In line with the project, 28 bus stops have also been installed.

Work is ongoing to install lighting systems, construct concrete drainage channels in necessary areas, and lay safety curbs. The construction process is being carried out without disrupting public traffic and strictly adheres to construction standards under the supervision of the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads.

Upon completion, the 130.15-kilometer Ganja–Gazakh–Georgia highway expansion to four lanes and the increase in speed limits will ensure safer and more comfortable travel for citizens. Moreover, by bypassing large residential areas, the project significantly enhances safety for both the population and drivers.

As a key part of an international transport corridor, the Baku–Gazakh–Georgia highway plays a vital role in connecting Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as improving domestic transportation links. Once fully completed, this segment of the “Great Silk Road” passing through Azerbaijan will make a major contribution to increasing both international and domestic freight traffic between East and West.