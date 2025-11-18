ISG: Azerbaijani Athlete Wins Bronze In Triple Jump

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The athletics competitions of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games have officially begun in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani athlete Yekaterina Sariyeva was the first from the national team to take part in the events. Competing in the triple jump, Sariyeva achieved a best jump of 13.84 meters, which secured her the bronze medal.

This achievement marks Sariyeva's fourth medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games. She previously won gold in Palembang in 2013, bronze in Baku in 2017, and silver in Konya in 2021.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games will run until November 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the sixth edition of this multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Azerbaijan is currently 9th in the medal standings with 45 medals in total: 5 gold, 14 silver, and 26 bronze.