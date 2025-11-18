Baku To Host Final Round Of U-17 Judo League

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The fourth and final round of the U-17 Judo League will be held on November 24-25, Azernews reports.

A total of 713 young athletes, including 576 boys and 137 girls, will compete for medals in 16 weight categories. They represent 89 clubs and sports societies.

The competitions will take place at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

Following this final round, the overall ranking of the participants will be officially determined.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.