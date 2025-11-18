'Kura Mother Of Rivers' Film Trailer Released

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The trailer for the feature-length documentary "Kura – Mother of Rivers" has been released, Azernews reports.

The film was produced by OD Media-Production with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Cinema Agency and organised by the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV).

In search of the source of the Kura River, known as the largest natural water resource in the Caucasus, the film crew travels to the Allahuekber Mountains. After several attempts, they reach the summit and finally discover the river's source.

This marks the beginning of a 1,515-kilometre journey through the world of the Kura, starting in Turkiye and ending in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan.

The film aims to highlight the historical, cultural, and economic significance of the Kura River from past to present, as well as its importance for humanity.

The film's director is Seyran Mahmudoglu; the screenwriters are Akbar Najaf and Seyran Mahmudoglu; the cinematographer is Ziya Babayev; the editing director is Rza Asgarov; the drone operator is Orkhan Islamov; the sound director is Hafiz Ibrahimli; the editor is Esmira Ayyub; and the producers are Seyran Mahmudoglu, Fariz Ahmadov, and Yalchin Verdiyev.

Filming was carried out along the entire course of the Kura River, from its source to its mouth across Turkiye, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.