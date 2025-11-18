Baku, Yerevan Hold Parliamentary Meeting In Istanbul

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A bilateral meeting was held between the parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the 23rd autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the meeting was based on the agreement reached between the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia during discussions in Geneva on October 21.

Participants noted the positive role of the Washington Summit, exchanged views on the agreements reached, and discussed next steps to strengthen peace between the two countries. The importance of parliamentary support for the process was also highlighted.

The conversation touched on the role of parliaments in confidence-building measures and emphasized the need for constructive dialogue between parliamentarians within international organizations.