Coordination Headquarters Reviews Reconstruction Progress In Zangilan

2025-11-18 10:06:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Members of the Coordination Headquarters conducted an on-site inspection in Zangilan, reviewing several key facilities under reconstruction and development, Azernews reports.

The delegation visited the Zangilan city mosque, the new residential complex, and ongoing construction at the local school and kindergarten.

They were also briefed on progress at the Zangilan Hotel Complex, one of the major projects contributing to the city's restoration and future tourism potential.

The visit of the Coordination Headquarters members is continuing.

AzerNews

