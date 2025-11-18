In Kherson Region, Enemy Drone Attacked Utility Vehicle, Leaving One Dead And One Wounded
“At around 2 p.m., at the entrance to Novovorontsovka, the Russians attacked a vehicle belonging to the community's utility company with a drone,” wrote the head of the Regional State Administration.
As noted, a 61-year-old utility worker was killed as a result of this strike.
His 50-year-old colleague also suffered explosive trauma and concussion. He is currently in hospital.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson, resulting in a woman being wounded.
