In Kherson Region, Enemy Drone Attacked Utility Vehicle, Leaving One Dead And One Wounded

2025-11-18 10:06:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Alexander Prokudin, on Telegram.

“At around 2 p.m., at the entrance to Novovorontsovka, the Russians attacked a vehicle belonging to the community's utility company with a drone,” wrote the head of the Regional State Administration.

As noted, a 61-year-old utility worker was killed as a result of this strike.

His 50-year-old colleague also suffered explosive trauma and concussion. He is currently in hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson, resulting in a woman being wounded.

