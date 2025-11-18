Iran's FM Urges Ambassadors To Boost Economic Ties With Caspian Nations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Strengthening Iran's economic and trade cooperation with the Caspian littoral countries is important, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said at a meeting in Rasht with Iranian ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan, and consuls general of Russia in Astrakhan and Kazakhstan in Aktau, Trend reports.

According to Araghchi, it is crucial to highlight the economic potential of Iran's northern provinces, particularly those that border neighboring countries, in order to advance these objectives.

Araghchi further emphasized that the Iranian Foreign Ministry plays a pivotal role in facilitating the enhancement of foreign economic relations. In this context, he encouraged ambassadors to foster stronger ties with the Caspian littoral states by engaging with relevant organizations, chambers of commerce, and free trade zones within Iran's Caspian-bordering provinces.

During the meeting, Iranian ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan, as well as the consuls general of Russia in Astrakhan and Kazakhstan in Aktau, presented their proposals for expanding Iran's comprehensive relations with neighboring countries, focusing primarily on economic and trade cooperation.

Meanwhile, a two-day Caspian Sea Littoral States Forum commenced today in Rasht, Gilan Province, located in northern Iran.