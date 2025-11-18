Polish Ambassador Sheds Light On EU Funding For Global Digital Transformation
According to the ambassador, the initiative is designed to foster global connectivity by facilitating both public and private investments aimed at establishing secure and intelligent international networks.
He explained, "The European Union views digital transformation as pivotal to achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. Concurrently, it advocates for the creation of an ethical and sustainable digital ecosystem rooted in human rights, aimed at combating climate change and promoting sustainable development."
The ambassador further emphasized that the EU prioritizes equality, inclusion, and the guarantee of universal access to opportunities.
"The initiative encourages the use of satellite systems and fiber-optic networks to connect the 2.6 billion people who currently lack access to the internet," he added.
