Kazakh, Estonian Ports To Cooperate On Developing Infrastructure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan's Port of Kuryk and Estonia's Port of Tallinn have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at developing port infrastructure, enhancing passenger transport services, and creating new logistics routes, Trend reports via the Kazakh Invest National Company.

This agreement is part of a broader framework of the Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum, during which several additional transport-related agreements were also signed.

Among them was an agreement between KazAzot Prime and Estonian SILSTEVE to expand the export of Kazakh fertilizers through the infrastructure of the Sillamäe Port in Estonia.

Additionally, a logistics agreement was signed between Kazakhstan Railways and SILSTEVE, focused on the development of multimodal routes and improving the efficiency of transport operations.

Another agreement between the Sillamäe Port and Kazakhstan's Nord Panels involves investments to establish a production line for construction materials in Estonia.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed regarding the creation of a transport corridor for the export of Kazakh grain and oilseeds through the Port of Tallinn to European countries.

During the forum, companies from Kazakhstan and Estonia signed a total of 11 commercial agreements worth over $517 million.

The Kazakhstan-Estonia Business Forum commenced on November 18 at the Astana International Financial Centre in Astana. Estonian enterprises attending the event represent areas like education, digitalization, information technology and cybersecurity, medical technology and pharmaceuticals, logistics and transportation, construction and real estate, energy, the chemical industry, and information and communication technology.