Uzbekistan Airways Set To Acquire New Airbus A321neo Aircraft From China

Uzbekistan plans to acquire four new Airbus A321neo aircraft with a two-class cabin configuration through a cooperation agreement with China, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airways.

The intention has been formalized through a letter of intent signed between Uzbekistan Airways and the leasing company CALC (China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited). The delivery of the aircraft is scheduled for 2027–2028.

Under the airline's long-term fleet renewal and expansion program for 2026–2028, Uzbekistan Airways plans to receive a total of six Airbus A321neo aircraft from CALC by the end of 2028. This step will bring the carrier's Airbus A321neo fleet to 15 units.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways has also increased its total firm orders for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to 22 units. These wide-body aircraft are being purchased as part of a long-term fleet renewal program, under which Uzbekistan continues to expand and modernize its long-haul aircraft fleet.