New Group Of Former Idps Returns To Seyidbayli Village In Azerbaijan's Khojaly


2025-11-18 10:06:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned to Seyidbayli village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district today, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

At this stage, 11 families consisting of 36 people were relocated to the village.

The relocants had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country for many years, especially in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Today, the keys to the apartments were presented to the residents who returned to the village.

In the previous stages, 27 families, that is, 91 people, were relocated to the village.

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

