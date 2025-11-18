King Receives Sierra Leone's Deputy Minister Of Defence

Amman, November 18 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday received Sierra Leone Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi.According to a royal court statement, the meeting covered ways to enhance defence cooperation between Jordan and Sierra Leone, as well as means to advance bilateral ties across various sectors.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meeting.

