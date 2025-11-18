403
West Asia Judo Championship Kicks Off In Amman
Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The West Asia Judo Championship is set to kick off on Thursday at the Palace of Sport in Al Hussein Youth City, featuring elite teams and athletes from across the region.
Hosting the event underscores Jordan's active role in organizing regional and international combat sports championships.
It also a commitment to fostering a competitive environment to enhance athletes' skills and readiness for upcoming competitions.
The opening ceremony will see the participation of official and sports delegations, as well as representatives from the Jordan and West Asia Judo Federations.
