King Visits Industrial Facilities In Al Qastal

Al Qastal, November 18 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday visited industrial facilities in Al Qastal area in southern Amman, and was briefed on their contributions to the Jordanian market and their role in exporting local products.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty's first visit was to the factories of Pharma International Company, a subsidiary of Axantia Group, where he was briefed by the company's CEO, Abdulmonem Alali, who noted that the company meets approximately 17 per cent of local market demand for medicines, and contributes 11 per cent of Jordan's pharmaceutical exports.Alali said Axantia operates in 19 countries in the region and employs more than 700 people, 96 per cent of whom are Jordanians and 25 per cent of whom are women. He highlighted the company's role in training and qualifying Jordanian talent.Axantia Chairman Ziad Al Tunisi said the company is a joint venture between the Saudi Al Faisaliah Group and Pharma International Company, with the aim of enhancing drug safety and developing the pharmaceutical industry in the region.The King then visited the factories of Haj Mahmoud Habibah and Sons, where he was briefed on the production lines and heard from CEO Mundher Habibah about the company's 75-year history and plans for expansion.According to Habibah, the company employs more than 500 people, 90 per cent of whom are Jordanian, and supplies the local market with various types of sweets, while its exports reach more than 20 countries.His Majesty toured the factory, which currently distributes its products through four branches in Jordan and three branches in Saudi Arabia, and is considered one of the largest confectionery factories in the Middle East.The King concluded his visit at Jitan Group (Paradise Bakeries), where he was briefed by Chairman and CEO Mohammed AlJitan on the factory's operations and its future plans to expand production.The factory supplies its products to five branches, and produces a number of food products for the World Food Programme.AlJitan also highlighted the group's operations in several sectors, which provides 450 job opportunities, and exports to more than 20 countries.The King was accompanied during the visit by Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh.